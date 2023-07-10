Raeisi felicitates Uzbekistan's Mirziyoyev upon re-election

The Iranian president also expressed hope that the relations between Iran and Uzbekistan will expand further in line with the mutual interests of the two nations, as well as regional and international peace and security.

Shavkat Mirziyoyev was re-elected with 87.1% of the vote on Sunday, the Central Election Commission said on Monday, citing preliminary results.

Mirziyoyev, who has led Central Asia's most populous nation since 2016, called a snap election after changing the constitution through a referendum which reset his term count and extended the presidential term to seven years from five, Reuters reported.

Mirziyoyev, 65, became president in 2016 after the death of Islam Karimov.

MP/President.ir