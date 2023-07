Efforts have been started to extinguish the fire which broke out at 15:00 local time on Monday, the public relation department of the Aftab Oil Refining reported.

Reportedly, four individuals have been injured.

The fire was extinguished at 17:00 local time, a provincial official said.

The incident has caused no casualties, Mehrdad Hassanzadeh added.

Aftab Oil Refining, which was founded in 2007, is regarded as one of the largest Iranian exporters.

