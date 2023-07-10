Baghdad says Iran halted gas export to Iraq

According to this Iraqi official, the cessation of Iran's gas exports to Iraq has caused the gas distribution stations in Al-Mansouriyeh, Baghdad, Sadr, and some other regions to be limited or completely stopped.

According to a report from the UK-based Energy Institute, Iran exported 9.4 billion cubic meters of gas to Iraq in 2022.

Despite its large oil and gas reserves, Iraq suffers from chronic electricity shortages, especially felt when summer temperatures reach over 50 degrees Celsius.

Earlier on June 4, media sources reported that Iran’s natural gas exports witnessed an 11% growth in the fiscal year 2022 compared to the corresponding period of 2021.

According to the statistical review of the world energy report issued by the Energy Institute, the National Iranian Gas Company transferred close to 19 billion cubic meters of gas to international markets via pipeline in 2022, IRNA reported.

