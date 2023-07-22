Iraq has no alternative to Iran gas imports: lawmaker

Kazem al-Touki, a member of the Oil and Gas Commission in the Iraqi Parliament said in an interview with local Iraqi media that "we currently do not have an alternative to Iran's gas because it is very difficult to find alternatives, including Qatar."

He said that "in order to obtain gas from Qatar, we need pipelines for the building of which almost three years. In case of importing gas by ships, Iraq does not have special warehouses to store it."

Al-Touki also said that, "Currently the Iraqi government is working on domestic gas and does not want to burn it and deliver it to power plants."

The Iraqi lawmaker also said that "On average, it takes 2 or 3 years for us to become self-sufficient without importing gas."

