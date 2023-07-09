  1. World
  2. Asia-Pacific
Jul 9, 2023, 1:50 PM

One dead, seven missing in central China highway landslide

One dead, seven missing in central China highway landslide

TEHRAN, Jul. 09 (MNA) – One person has died and seven were missing after a landslide overtook a highway construction site on an expressway in central China, local government officials said.

Six people were found alive and injured were reported from Saturday’s landslide, officials in Hubei province said in a post on the province’s WeChat account on Sunday, adding they were trying to prevent other disasters in the area as operations continued, Reuters reported.

China’s Ministry of emergency management activated a level-four emergency response and sent a working group to the site to guide emergency handling.

Torrential rains in parts of China over several weeks have led to a number of deadly landslides. Last month in Sichuan province, 19 people were killed in a landslide at a mine, and four died when heavy rainfall in a short period caused landslides.

AMK/PR

News Code 203005

Related News

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • captcha

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News