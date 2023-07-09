One dead, seven missing in central China highway landslide

Six people were found alive and injured were reported from Saturday’s landslide, officials in Hubei province said in a post on the province’s WeChat account on Sunday, adding they were trying to prevent other disasters in the area as operations continued, Reuters reported.

China’s Ministry of emergency management activated a level-four emergency response and sent a working group to the site to guide emergency handling.

Torrential rains in parts of China over several weeks have led to a number of deadly landslides. Last month in Sichuan province, 19 people were killed in a landslide at a mine, and four died when heavy rainfall in a short period caused landslides.

