Syria to apply to join BRICS, SCO: finance min.

There are also plans to open a SberBank branch in Syria, Yaghi told Russian Sputnik news agency during an interview, Al Mayadeen reported.

Wang Zhimin, the head of the China Research Institute of Modernization and Globalization, told Sputnik that 13 countries have expressed their desire to join the BRICS alliance.

"Everyone knows that the idea of ​​'BRICS+' was put forward to gradually increase dialogue and cooperation between BRICS countries, developing countries, and actively developing economies," Wang said.

The announcement comes after Egypt said Wednesday that it applied to join BRICS.

This also comes after Argentina's Bank President Dilma Rousseff said her country could join the BRICS' New Development Bank (NDB) as early as August.

Moreover, the foreign ministers of BRICS' founding member states said the bloc was open to new members in light of their aspirations for a greater say in international affairs

BRICS countries are de-dollarizing trade, as China and Brazil struck last week a deal to ditch the US dollar in their bilateral transactions, which is expected to reduce investment costs and develop economic ties between the two countries.

Put forward by Brazil, the proposal is due to be discussed at the upcoming meeting of the board of directors set to take place at the beginning of August in South Africa.

