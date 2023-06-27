Iran, Brazil have huge potentials to develop relations

Ghalibaf made the remarks in response to the message of his Brazilian counterpart on the occasion of the 120th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between the two countries.

In his message, Ghalibaf wrote that "Iran and Brazil have many capacities and commonalities for the development of relations."

The Iranian speaker expressed hope that the development of relations will be realized through the implementation of the agreements between the two countries as soon as possible.

He further said that both the Islamic Republic of Iran in the Middle East and Brazil as the most important player in Latin America can become centers for developing cooperation in all fields at both bilateral and international levels by enhancing the level of their own relations in all fields and using heir potentials.

Ghalibaf further pointed out that the expansion of parliamentary cooperation plays an important role in consolidating and strengthening friendly relations between the two nations.

