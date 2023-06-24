Brazil hosting Iran’s photo Exhibition, film week

At the opening ceremony of this cultural event, Hossein Gharibi, the Ambassador of the Islamic Republic of Iran to Brazil, referred to the 120-year history of bilateral relations and stated, "Today, we come together to demonstrate the power of art and culture as a tool for bringing our two nations closer."

"Over the decades, Brazil and Iran have established a strong and fruitful partnership that has resulted not only in economic and trade exchanges but also in cultural exchanges," he added.

The deputy governor of Brasilia for international affairs, for his part, referred to the two countries' good cooperation in cultural, political and economic fields.

He considered the exhibition as a cultural gift for the capital of Brazil.

The photo exhibition will last three weeks and three Iranian films are to be screened with Portuguese subtitles.

SKH/FNA14020403000390