Russian fleet docks at Iran's Anzali port

The Russian missile destroyer dubbed as ‘Makhachkala’ docked at Bandar Anzali on Tuesday morning.

The purpose of this trip is to implement the Iran-Russia agreements on military cooperation and to improve the level of relations between the two countries in the maritime sector and to develop the maritime diplomacy of the two countries.

Holding a meeting with the Commander of the Northern Fleet, visiting Anzali port city and the free zone of this city, holding sports competitions, and conducting PASSEX exercises are among the plans of this visit.

RHM/5821673