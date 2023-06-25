  1. World
Jun 25, 2023

Russia received China's 'support' over Wagner mutiny: report

TEHRAN, Jun. 25 (MNA) – Russia's Foreign Ministry said Sunday that Beijing had backed Moscow's efforts to counter a short-lived armed uprising by the Wagner group, news outlets reported.

Russia's Foreign Ministry said in a statement that China had supported efforts made by Russia to counter a short-lived armed uprising led by the head of the Wagner group Yevgeny Prigozhin, the Moscow Times reported.

The Chinese side expressed support for the efforts of the leadership of the Russian Federation to stabilize the situation in the country in connection with the events of June 24, said the source.

The ministry reaffirmed its interest in strengthening the unity and further prosperity of Russia, it further noted.

Russia says a criminal case previously filed against the head of the Wagner paramilitary group has been dropped, after Yevgeny Prigozhin ordered his forces to stop fighting and retreat to their bases.

The announcement came in a late Saturday statement by the Kremlin after Prigozhin ordered his fighters to stop marching towards Moscow and vacate the southern Russian city of Rostov-on-Don, which they had taken control of after launching a mutiny.

