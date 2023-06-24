Hong Kong airliner makes emergency landing, 11 injured

The flight from Hong Kong to Los Angeles was carrying 17 crew and 293 passengers, Reuters reported.

It performed "an aborted takeoff in accordance with standard procedures after a technical issue was detected by the crew."

The injuries occurred during a precautionary evacuation back at the gate when passengers exited the aircraft using five-door escape slides, Cathay said.

"Nine of the eleven passengers who received treatment at hospitals have been discharged," it said. "Our colleagues will continue to provide support to the two hospitalized passengers and their families."

One of the plane's tyres overheated causing it to burst, public broadcaster RTHK reported, citing police.

TM/PR