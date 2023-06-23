Iranian firm unveils world’s largest glass panel

The panel unveiled by Qazvin Glass on Thursday is 37.1 meters long and 1.6 meters wide, said the company’s deputy CEO Mahmoud Najdat as he spoke to reporters in a ceremony dedicated to unveiling the panel in the northern city of Qazvin.

Najdat said the glass panel has a thickness of 50 millimeters and weighs around 7.42 metric tons and has a very low level of iron oxide.

“Manufacturing this glass (panel) with this size and specifications is a record in the world and only a Chinese company had previously managed to produce a 23-meter-long glass,” he was quoted by the IRNA news agency.

He said the panel has been ordered by a development company in Dubai, in the United Arab Emirates, adding that Qazvin Glass plans to produce panels in similar sizes for export to countries in the Persian Gulf and Europe.

Qazvin Glass is one of the oldest and largest glass producers in Iran. The company, which started marketing its products in 1968, is also the first in Iran to manufacture glass bricks with a thickness of 53 mm, a product for which there is a large demand in the Persian Gulf.

Iran has seen a surge in activity in its manufacturing sector in recent years amid efforts by the country to diversify away from crude oil revenues and to rely more on domestic resources of the economy.

RHM/Press TV