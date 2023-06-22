  1. Iran
Jun 22, 2023, 5:28 PM

In response to letter,

Leader says proud of stationery manufacturers achievements

TEHRAN, Jun. 22 (MNA) – The Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei has responded to a letter from Iranian manufacturers of stationary, hailing them for their achievements in meeting domestic needs.

A group of Iranian stationery manufacturers presented a report of new achievements and successes they had made in the field of producing stationary last year in a letter to the Leader of the Revolution.

The text of the response of the Leader of the Revolution to the letter was published on Thursday morning in which Ayatollah Khamenei says he is proud of stationery manufacturers' achievements.

Ayatollah Khamenei also said that he was happy to see their high-quality products, adding that he was grateful for their efforts.

The Leader further urged them to continue the path they have stepped in.

