Expansion of Palestinian Resistance to casue Zionist collapse

General Ali-Akbar Ahmadian made the remarks in the meeting with Secretary General of the Palestinian Islamic Jihad Movement Ziad Al-Nakhalah, who is on a visit to Tehran, on Saturday.

Honoring the continuation of the unparalleled resistance of the Palestinian people, Ahmadian stated that the aspiration of the Palestinian nation and the liberation of the holy Quds can only be realized with resistance.

"The 5-day war showed that the Zionist regime is declining and the resistance groups are rising," he added.

Stating that supporting the people of Palestine and Resistance groups is part of the fundamental policies of Iran, General Ahmadian said, "We consider it our duty to support the Islamic Jihad movement in line with the idea of liberating Palestine, and we will continue this support with steadfastness and honor."

Emphasizing that today the Islamic Jihad and other Resistance groups have the initiative to confront the Zionist regime, the Iranian senior official said that the expansion of Resistance throughout Palestine, while defeating the Zionists' imaginary dream of Greater Israel, will mark their collapse.

Referring to the Zionist regime's strategy of creating division among the united front of Islamic Resistance, Ahmadian continued, "Resistance against the Zionist regime is the axis of unity among the Jihadist groups," adding that the Zionist enemy's divisive tricks must be thwarted with vigilance.

According to Ahmadian, joining the West Bank to the Resistance Movement has opened a new front against the Zionist regime.

Referring to the normalizing relations with the Zionist regime, General Ahmadian further added that the path of normalizing relations with the occupying regime of Al-Quds not only will not contribute to the security of the region but also will lead to the loss of social capital in the Arab and Islamic world as well as the destruction of their national security.

Ziad Al-Nakhalah, for his part, appreciated the effective support of Iran for the struggle of the Palestinian people.

He also presented a report on the recent developments in occupied Palestine and the West Bank situation, especially the Resistance groups' recent victory.

