Jun 19, 2023, 2:45 PM

Iran becomes permanent member of Berne Union

TEHRAN, Jun. 19 (MNA) – The Export Guarantee Fund of Iran was found eligible to become a permanent member of the Short Term (ST) Committee of the Berne Union.

According to the announcement of the Berne Union, Iran's Export Guarantee Fund has reached significant growth regarding short-term insurance coverage in support of the export of Iranian goods and services.

Senior Iranian officials also held extensive negotiations and took part in periodic and specialized meetings of the Berne Union as well.

The Berne Union, also known as the International Union of Credit & Investment Insurers, is an international non-profit association and community for the global export credit and investment insurance industry.

The union's Short Term (ST) Committee engages in all matters relating to short-term export credit insurance.

