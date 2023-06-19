Iran becomes permanent member of Berne Union

According to the announcement of the Berne Union, Iran's Export Guarantee Fund has reached significant growth regarding short-term insurance coverage in support of the export of Iranian goods and services.

Senior Iranian officials also held extensive negotiations and took part in periodic and specialized meetings of the Berne Union as well.

The Berne Union, also known as the International Union of Credit & Investment Insurers, is an international non-profit association and community for the global export credit and investment insurance industry.

The union's Short Term (ST) Committee engages in all matters relating to short-term export credit insurance.

