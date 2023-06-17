  1. World
Russia repels Ukraine's drone attack on Druzhba pipeline

TEHRAN, Jun. 17 (MNA) – Russian air defense repelled Ukraine’s overnight drone attack on the Druzhba oil pumping station in the Novozybkovsky district of the Bryansk Region, governor Alexander Bogomaz said on Saturday.

"Last night, air defense units of the Russian armed forces in the Novozybkovsky district repulsed an attack by the Ukrainian armed forces on the Druzhba oil pumping station. Thanks to the professionalism of our military, air defense systems destroyed three aircraft-type drones," Bogomaz wrote on his Telegram, Sputnik reported.

The Druzhba oil pipeline runs through Russia's Samara Region, passes through Bryansk and then splits into the northern and southern sections, passing through the territory of Belarus, Ukraine, Poland, Germany, the Czech Republic, Slovakia, Hungary, Latvia and Lithuania. The pipeline carries oil exports from Russia to Europe.

