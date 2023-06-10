4 kids found after plane crash in Amazon jungle 40 days ago

According to NBC News, Colombia's president, Gustavo Petro, said at a news conference on Friday that "They themselves are an example of survival that will go down in history. Today, those children are the children of peace and the children of Colombia."

It wasn't immediately clear if the children — who ranged in age from 11 months to 13 years — were in good health, and Petro said it would take some time for doctors to make that determination.

"Their health must be frail," Petro said, speculating that they would need to gradually get back to consuming prepared foods instead of what sustained them in the jungle.

The plane's sole engine failed and it crashed on May 1, its nose-first wreckage found more than two weeks later in the Colombian jungle. Three bodies, all adults, including the children's mother, were found at the site, officials said.

