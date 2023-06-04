  1. Politics
US reacts to Iran’s naval alliance with Saudi, PG nations

TEHRAN, June 4 (MNA) – A commander with the US navy has reacted to Iran’s announced naval alliance with Saudi and other Persian Gulf nations.

The US 5th Fleet spokesperson Cmdr. Tim Hawkins told Breaking Defense that the fact that Tehran would soon establish a naval alliance with Saudi Arabia and other Persian Gulf nations defies reason.

Hawkins repeated baseless accusations against Iran that it endangers regional waters with its actions.

Iranian Navy Commander Rear Admiral Shahram Irani announced on Friday night that Iran's navy and the countries of the region including Saudi Arabia, UAE, Qatar, Bahrain and Iraq will form a new naval coalition soon.

