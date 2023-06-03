OPEC+ discussing deepening oil production cuts, sources say

OPEC+, which groups the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and allies led by Russia, pumps around 40% of the world's crude, meaning its policy decisions can have a major impact on oil prices.

Three OPEC+ sources said cuts were being discussed among options for Sunday when OPEC+ ministers gather at 2 p.m. in Vienna (1200 GMT). Before then, OPEC ministers will meet at 11 a.m. on Saturday.

The sources told Reuters that cuts could amount to 1 million bpd on top of existing cuts of 2 million bpd and voluntary cuts of 1.6 million bpd that was announced in a surprise move in April.

If approved, it would take the total volume of reductions to 4.66 million bpd, or around 4.5% of global demand. Earlier, two OPEC+ sources said they did not expect the group to agree further cuts.

