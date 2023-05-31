Persepolis win thriller derby along with Hazfi Cup title

This was the second title clinched by Persepolis after they won the Iran Professional League (IPL) earlier this month.

The Reds scored the first goal of the sensitive match in the minute of 30 in the first half by their forward Mehdi Torabi.

Persepolis' goal remained closed till the minute of 100 in the additional time second half when Esteghlal managed to score the equalizer by Mohammad Hossein Moradvand.

Finally, Omid Alishah scored the winning goal for the Persepolis in minute 115th of the additional times.

MNA