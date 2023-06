TEHRAN, Jun 01 (MNA) – Persepolis defeated their traditional archrival Esteghlal in a thriller Tehran derby on Wednesday evening to clinch the Hazfi Cup title as well.

The Tehran Derby which was in the Hazfi Cup final match between Persepolis and Esteghlal ended 2-1 for the Reds (Persepolis) on Wednesday.

This was the second title clinched by Persepolis after they won the Iran Professional League (IPL) earlier this month.

