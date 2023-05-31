N Korean satellite plunges into sea after rocket failure

North Korea’s state media agency, the Korean Central News Agency, said that an “accident” occurred during the launch of a military reconnaissance satellite.

“The carrier rocket ‘Chollima-1’ fell to the West Sea of Korea after losing thrust due to the abnormal starting of the second-stage engine after the separation of the first stage during the normal flight,” it said on the English language version of its website.

The rocket, with a mounted satellite, was launched at 6:27 a.m. local time as previously announced.

North Korea’s state media added that the failed launch was due to the “low reliability and stability of the new-type engine system applied” to the carrier rocket and the “unstable character of the fuel used.”

North Korean state media added that it will make a second attempt “as soon as possible” after looking into the “serious defects” from Wednesday’s launch.

Officials in South Korea and Japan also acknowledged the possibility of an imminent launch from Pyongyang, CNBC News reported.

