10 killed in new clashes in southern Chad

Clashes between herders and farmers have killed at least 10 people in southern Chad, a region regularly troubled by such violence, a local governor told AFP on Saturday.

The fertile border areas of Chad, Cameroon and Central African Republic have been gripped by confrontation between predominantly Muslim nomadic herders and sedentary farmers.

Tensions are historically rooted in rivalry over land.

The farmers often accuse the herders of letting their cattle trample their crops and eat them, while the herders say they have the traditional right to graze there.

MNA/PR