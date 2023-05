The incident took place in the early hours of Monday, Anadolu news agency reported.

The assailant smashed the windows of the building at 3.14 a.m. local time, Turkish Consul General in New York Reyhan Ozgur told the source.

No one was hurt but 12 windows and the doors of the building were damaged, it noted.

The assailant was yet to be identified, the source said, adding that an investigation was underway into the incident.

