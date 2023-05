More than 5% of voters supported Ogan during the first round of the presidential polls, in which Erdogan finished with a nearly 5% lead ahead of Kilicdaroglu.

It remains unclear how his announcement will impact the outcome of the consequential presidential runoff between Erdogan and Kilicdaroglu as Ogan’s alliance seems to be already divided. A tiny political party within the alliance threw its support behind Kilicdaroglu over the weekend.

