Apr 16, 2023, 9:18 PM

Iran striker Taremi in radar of Marseille

TEHRAN, Apr. 16 (MNA) – Iranian forward Mehdi Taremi is in Radar of Olympique de Marseille, French media reported.

Iranian international Mehdi Taremi, of whom Chancel Mbemba speaks highly, is in the sights of OM, who want to strengthen in attack, the French website ‘lequotidiendusport’ reported.

A prolific goalscorer, he has scored 77 goals in 142 games since joining La Liga Sagrones, the source added.

Mehdi Taremi is also in the sights of AC Milan, Arsenal and Al-Hilal, it added.

Taremi, who plays for FC Porto, was selected as the best player of Portugal’s League in the months of November and December 2022.

