Iran handball put in death group in Asian olympics qualifiers

Today, the draw for the handball qualifying matches for the 2024 Paris Olympics was held in the Asian continent in Doha, Qatar, and the Iranian national handball team were drawn against the powerful teams of Bahrain, Kuwait, Japan, Uzbekistan and Kazakhstan in Group B.

In Group A, the national handball teams of Qatar, Saudi Arabia, South Korea, United Arab Emirates, India and China were put together.

Only one team from Asia will qualify for the Paris Olympics.

The Paris 2024 Olympic qualifiers will be held in Doha, Qatar on October 18-28, 2023.

