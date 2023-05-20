  1. Sports
May 20, 2023, 9:36 PM

Iran handball put in death group in Asian olympics qualifiers

Iran handball put in death group in Asian olympics qualifiers

TEHRAN, May 20 (MNA) – Iran men's handball team were placed in the death group of the Paris Olympic handball qualifiers after they were seeded with the teams of Bahrain, Kuwait, Japan, Uzbekistan and Kazakhstan in the drawing ceremony earlier today

Today, the draw for the handball qualifying matches for the 2024 Paris Olympics was held in the Asian continent in Doha, Qatar, and the Iranian national handball team were drawn against the powerful teams of Bahrain, Kuwait, Japan, Uzbekistan and Kazakhstan in Group B.

In Group A, the national handball teams of Qatar, Saudi Arabia, South Korea, United Arab Emirates, India and China were put together.

Only one team from Asia will qualify for the Paris Olympics.

The Paris 2024 Olympic qualifiers will be held in Doha, Qatar on October 18-28, 2023.

KI/5784791

News Code 200951
Kamal Iranidoost

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • captcha

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News