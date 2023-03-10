Iran, Russia stress cooperation in combating terrorism

Saying that Tehran-Moscow judicial cooperation should not be limited to the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO), Iran's Mosaddegh told Vyacheslav Mikhailovich Lebedev, Chief Justice of the Supreme Court of Russia that this cooperation can be developed in different other fields, especially in the field of countering terrorism.

Criticizing the behavior of several states regarding interference in the internal affairs of other countries under the pretext of defending human rights, the Iranian judiciary official emphasized the need to strengthen bilateral cooperation between Iran and Russia in various legal and judicial fields.

The Russian Chief Justice, for his part, said that Moscow is ready to have extensive cooperation on the level of the functioning of the courts or other fields that the judiciary of the Islamic Republic of Iran considers.

He also called for developing a joint action plan and a special plan for judicial cooperation between the two countries.

Elsewhere in his remarks, Lebedev slammed the double standards of countries that claim to be democratic, saying that they themselves violate human rights and support terrorism.

Independent countries like Russia and Iran can cooperate well with each other to confront these actions, he added.

