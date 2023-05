The endurance swimmer set her fourth record by pulling a kayak weighing 15 kilograms, with a 40kg weight being inside.

It took an hour and 58 minutes for Asghari to swim 5 kilometers pulling the kayak and the weight inside it in the Persian Gulf waters.

By doing so, she broke the record previously set by British swimmer Nick Watson. He had swum 5 km pulling a kayak with his son in it within 2 hours and 42 minutes in November 2019.

MNA/IRN85101763