May 9, 2023, 2:40 PM

Iranian mathematician shines at Harvard University

TEHRAN, May 09 (MNA) – After the Iranian genius mathematician Maryam Mirzakhani, Tina Turkman became the second Iranian woman to get Ph.D. in pure mathematics from Harvard University.

Turkman focused his doctoral thesis on Geodesic flows on hyperbolic surfaces under the supervision of Professor Curtis McMullen, winner of the Fields Medal.

She completed her bachelor’s degree in mathematics at Tehran's Sharif University of Technology in 2017, and in the same year, she was directly accepted to Harvard University’s mathematics doctoral program.

In 2012, Tina Turkman received the gold medal at the National Mathematical Olympiad, and in 2013, she won the silver medal at the World Mathematical Olympiad.

Turkman has the gold medal of the international mathematics competition in 2015, along with a national gold medal and a bronze medal.

