Israeli regime launches airstrikes on Gaza Strip

The Israeli regime initially confirmed earlier Tuesday that its military personnel was conducting airstrikes across the Gaza Strip, Sputnik News Agency reported.

According to a statement by the regime's forces, Israeli jets fired on various targets, including a Hamas training camp, military outpost and compounds, munitions sites and an underground tunnel, among other locations.

The regime earlier detailed that approximately 21 rockets had been launched from the Gaza Strip toward Israel after news broke of the martyrdom of Khader Adnan, a Palestinian prisoner who had been on a hunger strike for nearly three months.

Khader Adnan, a leading figure in the militant Palestinian Islamic Jihad group, was martyred after a food strike that lasted close to three months.

Palestinian Resistance Movement in Gaza fired rockets at Palestinian Occupied Lands hours after reports that Khader Adnan was martyred in the Israeli regime’s jail.

Sirens sounded in the Saad community, close to the Gaza border, as they warned of incoming fire, the Israeli regime military said.

Palestinian Prime Minister Mohammad Shtayyeh said in a statement that Adnan's martyrdom was a sad day for Palestinians.

"The occupation, prison authorities, and the courts carried out a crime against him, refused his release, and neglected him medically in his solitary confinement,” Shtayyeh said.

Palestinian organizations and rights groups said that despite Adnan’s condition deteriorating, Israeli authorities refused to end his detention, allow his family to visit, or transfer him permanently to a civil hospital.

The court had recently rejected his lawyer’s request that he be released on bail.

Palestinian news agency WAFA reported that Adnan, 44, from the town of Arraba near Jenin city in the occupied West Bank, had refused to eat for 87 days to protest against his detention without charge, according to the Palestinian Prisoner’s Society.

AMK/PR