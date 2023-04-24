  1. Sports
Founder of circus in Iran laid to rest

TEHRAN, Apr. 24 (MNA) – Khalil Tariqat Peyma, founder of circus in Iran, was laid to rest in his birthplace Shiraz on Monday.

Better known as Khalil Oghab, Khalil Tariqat Peyma, passed away at the age of 98 Thursday evening.

Scores of sport-lovers took part in his funeral ceremony held at a Zurkhaneh in Shiraz City.

The late sportsman performed athletic performances in over 37 countries.

The Iranian strongman was famous for bending heavy metal beams, scrolling, support feats and getting ran over by cars.

In 1971, his name was included in the Guinness World Records when he lifted 450 kg with his teeth.

