7 historical objects discovered, seized in NW Iran

The commander of a police unit in charge of preserving the cultural heritage in Zanjan province pointed out that the seized objects date back to the first millennium BC.

One smuggler has been detained in this regard, Colonel Nasser Habaibian added.

The seven historical objects have been seized in Khodabandeh County located in Zanjan province, he further noted.

The seized objects include five pottery jars and two bowls, he stated.

As enshrined in Iran’s law, any excavation in order to obtain historical property is prohibited in the country.

TM/5755551