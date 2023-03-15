China, Russia warships arrive in Iran waters for joint drills

The Chinese and Russian warships entered Iran's territorial waters to hold the Security Belt-2023 exercise in the northern Indian Ocean.

The trilateral naval drills will be held for five days in the Gulf of Oman as of Wednesday, Beijing said.

The exercise will conclude on Sunday, China’s Defense Ministry said in a statement, according to Anadolu Agency.

Militaries from Beijing, Moscow and Tehran have held several joint exercises so far.

"The Security Belt-2023 exercise is developed from the two joint maritime exercises held by the three countries in 2019 and 2022," the ministry said.

It added the Chinese military will dispatch the guided-missile destroyer Nanning to participate in the exercises which include aerial search, maritime rescue and ship parade.

"The Security Belt-2023 exercise will facilitate the deepening of the practical cooperation among the navies of the participating countries, further demonstrate their willingness and ability to jointly protect maritime security, actively build a maritime community with a shared future, and inject a positive momentum to the regional peace and stability," said the Chinese Defense Ministry.

