Iran-Russia-China drills contributes to maritime Security

The joint military exercises of China, Russia, and Iran have made a positive contribution to maritime security, as well as to regional peace and stability, Chinese Defense Ministry spokesman Tan Kefei said on Thursday, Sputnik reported.

"The exercises have further strengthened the traditional friendship and practical cooperation [of the navies of the three countries], and made a positive contribution to maritime security, regional peace, and stability," Tan told reporters.

The drills that took place from March 15-18, also have increased the ability of the three countries' navies to jointly carry out a variety of military tasks at sea, the official added.

MNA/PR