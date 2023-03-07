  1. World
11 killed, wounded in armed attack in Iraq's Diyala

TEHRAN, Mar. 07 (MNA) – Iraqi sources reported that at least 11 civilians were killed and wounded during the attack by armed men in the northeast of Diyala province.

According to the sources, at least 8 people were killed and 3 others injured in an attack by armed men on one of the villages of Al-Miqdadiyah district in the northeast of Diyala province.

Iraqi sources emphasized that the armed men fired at residential areas and detonated a grenade in these areas last night, killing and wounding 11 people.

No individual or group has yet claimed responsibility for the attack.

The security situation in different areas of Diyala and Anbar provinces has witnessed tension and instability for several days, and a number of Iraqi citizens have been killed during various armed attacks in these areas.

