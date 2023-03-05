Trump says he would end Ukraine war in "one day"

Donald Trump on Saturday night said he must be elected US President again in 2024 if a Third World War was to be avoided, CNN reported.

Trump also vowed that he and his supporters would "never go back" to a Republican Party run by "freaks and fools" who had engaged in "endless foreign wars".

The former president said America should stop spending billions of dollars on defending Ukraine, that he would end the war in "one day" if elected, and demanded that Nato allies pay more toward the cost of the conflict.

Trump also told supporters that if any of them felt wrong then, in a second term, "I am your retribution".

He said Joe Biden was leading the US into "oblivion" and 2024 would be the "final battle".

In a marathon speech lasting one hour and 45 minutes at the annual Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC), Trump avoided repeating his previous claims that the 2020 election was "stolen".

He did not attack, or even name, rivals for the Republican nomination in 2024, including Florida governor Ron DeSantis, instead laying out some of what he would do if elected.

Trump said, "We're going to have World War III if something doesn't happen fast. I am the only candidate who can make this promise - I will prevent World War III."

He added, "We had a Republican Party that was ruled by freaks, neo-cons, globalists, open borders zealots, and fools. But we are never going back to the party of Paul Ryan, Karl Rove, and Jeb Bush."

Trump spoke to a packed auditorium at a conference center in Maryland, just outside Washington.

