Russia test-fires Kalibr Missile from Sea of Japan

"The crew of the Petropavlovsk-Kamchatsky diesel-electric submarine of the Pacific Fleet has launched a Kalibr cruise missile from an underwater position as part of the combat training plan in the Sea of Japan. The missile has been fired at a coastal target, representing a firing position of a simulated adversary. Prior to the launch, the submarine covertly occupied the area designated for firing," the press office of the fleet said, according to Sputnik.

"The Kalibr missile has hit the coastal target position on the tactical field of Surkum, located in the Khabarovsk region, at the estimated time, with a firing range exceeding 1,000 kilometers," it said.

The area of the missile firing had been closed by ships and vessels of the Pacific Fleet, as well as by naval aviation aircraft and unmanned aerial vehicles, the office added.

MNA/PR