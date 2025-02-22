  1. Politics
Feb 22, 2025, 4:47 PM

Iran, Netherlands discuss JCPOA, regional developments

Iran, Netherlands discuss JCPOA, regional developments

TEHRAN, Feb. 22 (MNA) – The foreign ministers of Iran and the Netherlands discussed bilateral issues, JCPOA and developments in the region in a phone call.

"Spoke with Iranian Foreign Minister Araghchi about developments in the Middle East. Also highlighted Iran’s nuclear programme and the window of opportunity for a new nuclear deal,"  Dutch Minister of Foreign Affairs, Caspar Cornelis Johannes Veldkamp wrote on his X account.

"We also exchanged about Abu Musa, Greater/Lesser Tunb Islands. Underlined that the Netherlands has always supported an amical and peaceful solution of any differences over these islands between Iran and the UAE through bilateral engagement on the basis of international law," he added.

MNA/

News ID 228727
Marzieh Rahmani

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • captcha

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News