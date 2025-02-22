Iran, Netherlands discuss JCPOA, regional developments

"Spoke with Iranian Foreign Minister Araghchi about developments in the Middle East. Also highlighted Iran’s nuclear programme and the window of opportunity for a new nuclear deal," Dutch Minister of Foreign Affairs, Caspar Cornelis Johannes Veldkamp wrote on his X account.

"We also exchanged about Abu Musa, Greater/Lesser Tunb Islands. Underlined that the Netherlands has always supported an amical and peaceful solution of any differences over these islands between Iran and the UAE through bilateral engagement on the basis of international law," he added.

MNA/