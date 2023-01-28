Female Asian cheetah spotted in Iran's Touran Wildlife Refuge

The head of the province's department of environment Bahramali Zaheri said that a female Asian cheetah has been spotted and photographed by the park rangers of Touran Wildlife Refuge.

The cheetah is one of the certified cheetahs of Turan National Park, he added.

Khar Turan National Park or Touran Wildlife Refuge is a National Park in Iran. It is situated in the Semnan province, southeast of Shahrud. With a size of 1,400,000 hectares (14,000 km2), it is the second-largest reserve in Iran. Khar Turan National Park also called little Africa in Iran, is registered as the second biosphere reserve in the world by UNESCO. Turan National Park and Wildlife Refuge is one of the astonishing expanses to observe the mysteries of the wildlife accustomed to the arid and semi-arid regions of Iran. Being the second-largest reserve in this country, this park embraces arid highlands, lowlands, mounts, sands, and endless salt pans.

MNA/TSN2843957