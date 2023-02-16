Iranian researchers indigenize electric submersible pumps

“The university has an annual production capacity of 50 pumps, the import of which costs the National Iranian Oil Company around $50 million,” Abbas Nazari said.

The locally-produced ESPs can compete with foreign brands quality-wise and are more economical than imported counterparts, he added, according to Finacial Tribune.

The official said more than 90% of all producing oil wells require some form of artificial lift to increase the flow of fluids from wells when a reservoir no longer has sufficient energy to naturally produce at economic rates or to boost early production to improve financial performance.

MNA/PR