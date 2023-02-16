  1. Technology
Iranian researchers indigenize electric submersible pumps

TEHRAN, Feb. 16 (MNA) – A group of researchers at Khajeh Nasir Toosi University of Technology in Tehran has indigenized electric submersible pumps (ESPs) that will help raise crude output in Iran’s oilfields, the head of the research team said.

“The university has an annual production capacity of 50 pumps, the import of which costs the National Iranian Oil Company around $50 million,” Abbas Nazari said.

The locally-produced ESPs can compete with foreign brands quality-wise and are more economical than imported counterparts, he added, according to Finacial Tribune.

The official said more than 90% of all producing oil wells require some form of artificial lift to increase the flow of fluids from wells when a reservoir no longer has sufficient energy to naturally produce at economic rates or to boost early production to improve financial performance.

