Lavrov visit to Tunisia postponed under US pressure

TEHRAN, Feb. 13 (MNA) – Some political experts believe the Russian Foreign Minister's visit to Tunisia has been postponed under Washington's pressures.

The Russian foreign minister's trip to Tunis scheduled for the beginning of February has been put off indefinitely. Lavrov was supposed to visit Tunisia on February 5, but it is said that this trip was postponed in the wake of Washington's pressure.

Informed sources in the Tunisian Ministry of Foreign Affairs announced, "The Tunisian authorities have postponed Lavrov's trip, justifying that the security situation does not allow this trip at the present time."

On the other hand, some political experts believe that Washington is putting pressure on Kais Saied, President of Tunisia to keep the country away from the Russian side.

Marzieh Rahmani

