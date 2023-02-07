  1. Culture
Future of Iran-Russia media coop. promising: official 

TEHRAN, Feb. 07 (MNA) – Iranian Minister of Culture and Islamic Guidance has termed the upcoming media cooperation between Iran and Russia as promising.

Mohammad Mehdi Esmaeili made the remarks in a meeting with Deputy Minister of Russia’s Digital Development, Communications and Mass Media, Bella Cherkesova in Tehran.

He called for further enhancing media cooperation between the two countries considering both sides’ commonalities.

The adversaries are seeking to depict a distorted image of Iran and Russia in their media, he underscored.

This proves that the two states should present true storytelling via their media, he further noted.

At the end of the meeting, the two countries inked an MoU in the field of media cooperation.

