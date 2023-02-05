Pakistan former president Pervez Musharraf passes away

Local media reports quoting his family members said the former president succumbed to Amyloidosis. He was hospitalised for a couple of months due to a complication of his ailment, per reports.

Musharraf was born on August 11, 1943, in Delhi and completed his early education at St Patrick's High School in Karachi. The former president pursued higher education at Forman Christian College in Lahore.

Musharraf seized power with a military coup in 1999, deposing former prime minister Nawaz Sharif, and later declared himself president and went on to rule the fifth most populous country until he stepped down to avoid impeachment by the new parliament in 2007.

In 2019, a Pakistani court sentenced him for treason over his 2007 imposition of emergency rule.

The ruling was however overturned by a court in the long-running case.

Musharraf was the tenth president of the South Asian nation. He served as the 10th Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee of Pakistan (CJCSC) from 1998 to 2001 and the 7th top general from 1998 to 2007.

MNA/PR