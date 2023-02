The Russia Today Arabic Language website cited local sources in Cairo that reported a fire at the radiology center at Al-Nour Al-Mohammadi Hospital in Al-Mataria district.

The local media said that the death toll from the fire has risen to three deaths, and 32 were injured.

Search and rescue teams were dispatched to extinguish the fire, the deputy Cairo governor Ebrahim Saber said.

