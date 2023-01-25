  1. Culture
Jan 25, 2023, 2:31 PM

Cultural Heritage Min.:

Iran to cancel visas for 5 groups from different countries

TEHRAN, Jan. 25 (MNA) –  Iran’s Minister of Cultural Heritage says Iran is planning a visa waiver program for 5 groups from different countries in a unilateral manner.

Speaking about measures taken by Iran to promote the tourism sector, Ezzatollah Zarghami said that the country is advancing a visa waiver program for 5 groups from different countries in a unilateral manner.

This measure is very necessary to strengthen the country's tourism sector while rejecting the criticisms that the visa cancellation needs to be bilateral.

When it comes to tourism development, such issues are not of high importance, he clarified, saying there are some countries, such as UAE and Turkey, that have been successful regarding the issue of unilateral visa cancelation.

RHM/FNA14011103000616

News Code 196628
Marzieh Rahmani

