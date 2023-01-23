Russia, Iran successfully countering US, NATO expansion

"Russia and Iran are successfully counteracting the international expansion of the United States and the NATO bloc. This is evidenced by the unprecedented sanctions pressure on our countries," Vyacheslav Volodin said on Monday at a meeting of the inter-parliamentary cooperation commission.

According to Volodin, Washington and its satellites are seeking to stop Russia’s and Iran’s development, "interfere in their domestic affairs, disseminate disinformation."

"Such attempts are doomed to failure. Our countries will never yield to foreign commands," he stressed, adding that dialogue between Russia and Iran is essential for international security.

"Russia and Iran are defending the principles of sovereign equality and non-interference in the domestic affairs of other countries. They stand for multipolarity and a just world order in the interests of our peoples," he said, TASS reported.

In his words, Russia’s and Iran’s joint anti-terrorist efforts in Syria "help promote security in the region." "At the same time, the war on terrorism is only part of our common struggle for a peaceful future," he noted.

Volodin is leading a Russian parliamentary delegation which arrived in Tehran on an official visit on Sunday.

MNA/