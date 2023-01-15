  1. Technology
China orbits 14 satellites atop long March-2D rocket

TEHRAN, Jan. 15 (MNA) – China launched 14 satellites atop a Long March-2D carrier rocket from the Taiyuan Satellite Launch Center in northern China's Shanxi Province on Sunday.

China successfully orbited 14 research satellites atop a Long March-2D carrier rocket, the China Aerospace Science and Technology Corporation (CASC) said on Sunday.

The launch was conducted at 11:14 a.m, Beijing time [03:14 GMT] from the Taiyuan Satellite Launch Center in Shanxi Province in northern China.

The mission was declared a success.

The 14 satellites included Qilu-2 and Qilu-3, Luojia-3 01 and Jilin-1 Gaofen 03D34.

It was the 462nd mission for the Long March carrier rocket series.

