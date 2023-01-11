Raeisi, Putin stress strengthening economic cooperation

The Russian presidential office has said in a statement that Vladimir Putin held a phone conversation with his Iranian counterpart on Wednesday evening.

President Putin discussed issues of the Russian-Iranian agenda with Ebrahim Raeisi placing emphasis on further building-up of bilateral cooperation, the Kremlin said in a statement.

Vladimir Putin and Ebrahim Raeisi spoke in favor of the consistent implementation of mutually beneficial projects in the energy, transport and logistics sectors, the statement added.

The two presidents also voiced their willingness to cooperate in normalizing the situation in Syria and restoring its territorial integrity.

Raeisi, for his part, emphasized the importance of continuous expansion of economic cooperation between the two countries, especially in the field of transit and energy and considered these cooperations to institutionalize beneficial relations for the nations of both sides as well as the countries of the region.

The Iranian president further stressed that only through cooperation and coordination can regional issues be resolved, including the issues in the Caucasus and Syria, and stated that the Islamic Republic of Iran always emphasizes strengthening regional integration and denounces the harmfulness of foreign intervention in regional affairs.

Regarding the efforts to resolve the Syrian issues, Raeisi also emphasized the centrality of the "Astana" format and announced the Islamic Republic of Iran's readiness to play an active and constructive role in order to end the conflicts and establish peace in Ukraine.

MNA/TSNM2835771