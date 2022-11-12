Iran, Russia presidents discuss bilateral relations by phone

President Putin spoke by phone with Iran's president Raisi, and discussed issues with a focus on increasing cooperation in the political and economic spheres, including transport, the Russian presidential office Kremlin said in a statement on Saturday, according to Sputnik news agency.

According to Al Jazeera TV telegram channel, the Kremlin statement continued that Putin and Raeisi agreed to strengthen contacts between Iranian and Russian institutions.

Russian president once again expressed his sympathy to Ebrahim Raeisi over the recent terrorist attack in Shah Cheragh holy shrine in Shiraz.

According to a readout of the phone conversation that appeared on the Iranian Presidency's website, in response to the phone call of Russian President Vladimir Putin on Saturday evening, Ebrahim Raeisi welcomed Russia's desire to strengthen economic cooperation with the Islamic Republic of Iran, and the expansion of infrastructure links, including the strengthening and development of transport lines in the Eurasian region to boost trade relations and economic cooperation in the region.

Referring to the increase in diplomatic and economic exchanges between the two countries, the Iranian president considered political and economic consultations important in enhancing the level of relations and strengthening the cooperation between the two countries.

In this telephone conversation, the President of Russia stressed Iran's special geographical location and considered the North-South Corridor effective in reducing the time and costs of transporting goods. "This transit route will become an attractive route for economy and trade in the world," Putin said.

Putin also pointed to the visit of a Russian business delegation comprised of 100-people to Tehran as the third largest Russian economic delegation to visit Iran and noted that Iran and Russia have many capabilities and potential to expand their interactions.

Referring to the terrorist attack in Iran's Shiraz recently, the President of Russia once again expressed his sympathy with the government and people of Iran and condemned terrorism of all kinds.

